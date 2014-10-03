Role of commission vice-presidents unclear after week of hearings

After the first week of EU commissioner auditions, 21 of the 27 have been grilled by MEPs, leaving five struggling - but how the new college will really function is only set to be revealed next week.
Packing in five three-hour-long hearings a day, the European Parliament put the team of commission president Jean-Claude Juncker through its paces, probing for weak policy knowledge and sounding out European commitment.
Most of the commissioners made it through, including those with s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here