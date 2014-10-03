Ad
euobserver
Former Finnish Prime Minister Katainen (in the middle) is one of the seven Vice-Presidents (Photo: Finnish government)

Role of commission vice-presidents unclear after week of hearings

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

After the first week of EU commissioner auditions, 21 of the 27 have been grilled by MEPs, leaving five struggling - but how the new college will really function is only set to be revealed next week.

Packing in five three-hour-long hearings a day, the European Parliament put the team of commission president Jean-Claude Juncker through its paces, probing for weak policy knowledge and sounding out European commitment.

Most of the commissioners made it through, including those with s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Moscovici gets rough ride as commission hearings turn partisan
Former Finnish Prime Minister Katainen (in the middle) is one of the seven Vice-Presidents (Photo: Finnish government)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections