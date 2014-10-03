Role of commission vice-presidents unclear after week of hearings

After the first week of EU commissioner auditions, 21 of the 27 have been grilled by MEPs, leaving five struggling - but how the new college will really function is only set to be revealed next week.

Packing in five three-hour-long hearings a day, the European Parliament put the team of commission president Jean-Claude Juncker through its paces, probing for weak policy knowledge and sounding out European commitment.

Most of the commissioners made it through, including those with s...