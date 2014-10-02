France 'rejects austerity' in controversial budget

France has put itself on a collision course with its EU partners after rejecting calls for it to adopt further austerity measures to bring its budget deficit in line with EU rules.

Outlining plans for 2015 on Wednesday (1 October), President Francois Hollande's government said that “no further effort will be demanded of the French, because the government — while taking the fiscal responsibility needed to put the country on the right track — rejects austerity.”

The budget sets out...