EU commissioner lashes out at Europe-wide taxi protest

EU digital affairs commissioner Neelie Kroes on Wednesday (11 June) lashed out against taxi drivers who are protesting against new smartphone apps.
“We cannot address these challenges by ignoring them, by going on strike, or by trying to ban these innovations out of existence,” said the commissioner in her blog.
Kroes said the apps are needed as part of a growing digital economy and recommended taxis take advantage of the new innovations.
“The disruptive force of technology ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
