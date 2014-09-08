French far right at 'gates of power'

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Sunday (7 September) warned that the far-right is “at the gates of power”, as the ruling left struggles under its unpopular president, Francois Hollande.

"In France, the extreme right of Marine Le Pen is at the gates of power,” he said, speaking at an annual gathering of fellow left-wing politicians in Bologna, Italy.

The warning followed an IFOP opinion poll over the weekend, which suggests Marine Le Pen would beat all her rivals by winning t...