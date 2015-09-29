In New York, Tsipras talks debt relief and investment

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras is using a trip to the UN general assembly to recruit new economic partners for Greece and advocate debt relief for Greece and developing countries in the world.

"The debt issue as an international challenge [is] at the heart of our global financial system," he said at the UN post-2015 Development Agenda summit on Monday.

"Our experience in Greece could be instructive," he said, explaining that Greece stood at the center of "three overlapping cr...