Ad
euobserver
Since the global crisis in 2008-9, Finland’s old export-led growth model has been spluttering (Photo: Karin Beate Nøsterud/norden.org)

Analysis

Real economic challenges come after Finnish elections

EU Political
by Dan Steinbock,

During a recent visit to Helsinki, I noticed that Finland is haunted by a brooding sense of crisis. The past record of solid economic growth has stalled.

The economy has been in recession for three out of the last five years. This is the context for the general election on Sunday (19 April).

The incumbent government is a four-party coalition, consisting of two big parties, the conservative National Coalition Party, and the Social Democrats, and two small parties, the Swedish Peop...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Finland and Germany slip in global competitiveness rankings
On the Finlandisation of Europe
Since the global crisis in 2008-9, Finland’s old export-led growth model has been spluttering (Photo: Karin Beate Nøsterud/norden.org)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections