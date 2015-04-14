Real economic challenges come after Finnish elections

During a recent visit to Helsinki, I noticed that Finland is haunted by a brooding sense of crisis. The past record of solid economic growth has stalled.

The economy has been in recession for three out of the last five years. This is the context for the general election on Sunday (19 April).

The incumbent government is a four-party coalition, consisting of two big parties, the conservative National Coalition Party, and the Social Democrats, and two small parties, the Swedish Peop...