Mogherini chairs EU foreign ministers' meeting (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Analysis

Four fallacies of EU foreign policy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Any reader of EU foreign policy statements will be familiar with four maxims: the EU doesn’t recognise Russia’s annexation of Crimea; there’s no military solution to the Ukraine conflict; Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad must go; and the EU supports a two-state solution on Israel and Palestine.

All of them are false.

Crimea non-recognition

\nThe EU cemented its Crimea non-recognition policy in December with a ban on most forms of commercial activity in the peninsula.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

