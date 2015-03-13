Four fallacies of EU foreign policy

Any reader of EU foreign policy statements will be familiar with four maxims: the EU doesn’t recognise Russia’s annexation of Crimea; there’s no military solution to the Ukraine conflict; Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad must go; and the EU supports a two-state solution on Israel and Palestine.

All of them are false.

Crimea non-recognition

The EU cemented its Crimea non-recognition policy in December with a ban on most forms of commercial activity in the peninsula.