National parliaments are expected to give Greece a green light this week (Photo: Martin Fisch)

Greece expects green light for bailout extension this WEEK

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece is set for a green light from national parliaments for a four-month extension of its bailout this week, which will allow for a last tranche of €7.2 billion to be disbursed to Athens, provided it sticks to reforms.

On Monday, the Greek government will have its reform plans evaluated by experts from the "institutions" - formerly known as the troika - the EU commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The result of this review will be communicate...

