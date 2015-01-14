Eurozone in danger of permanent stagnation, World Bank says

The eurozone is in danger of sliding into permanent stagnation, the World Bank has warned in a new report.

“Weak consumption, anaemic investment and low inflation could feed on each other in a deflationary spiral,” across the single currency bloc, states the Global Economic Prospects report by the World Bank published on Wednesday (14 January).

After growing by an estimated 2.6 percent in 2014, the global economy is projected to expand by 3 percent this year, far higher than the s...