euobserver
The eurozone is at risk of permanent stagnation, the World Bank has warned in a new report (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

Eurozone in danger of permanent stagnation, World Bank says

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone is in danger of sliding into permanent stagnation, the World Bank has warned in a new report.

“Weak consumption, anaemic investment and low inflation could feed on each other in a deflationary spiral,” across the single currency bloc, states the Global Economic Prospects report by the World Bank published on Wednesday (14 January).

After growing by an estimated 2.6 percent in 2014, the global economy is projected to expand by 3 percent this year, far higher than the s...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

