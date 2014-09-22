Chronic diseases - the biggest killer in Europe

Chronic disease is the leading cause of mortality in Europe. Over one third of the European population above the age of 15 have a chronic disease and two out of three people reaching retirement age will have at least two chronic conditions, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Furthermore, the number of cases of chronic illnesses are on the rise and with it the social and economic burden of the diseases.
A chronic disease generally progress slowly and is a long-lasti...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here