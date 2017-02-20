Sweden fights back as foreign leaders make up bad news

Donald Trump bashed Sweden over the weekend, but he wasn't the first foreign leader to promote his own restrictive migration policies by painting a dark picture of the Nordic state.
Speaking at a political rally on Saturday (18 February), the US president announced he would take further measures to prevent Muslim citizens from visiting the US and recalled events in some European capitals that have been struck by terror lately.
"You look at what's happening in Germany. You look ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here