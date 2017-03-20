Ad
"SPD is back," said Martin Schulz (l), who took over from Sigmar Gabriel (r) as party leader and candidate for chancellor. (Photo: SPD)

Germany's SPD crowns Schulz, breaks with French left

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Martin Schulz was elected leader of the German Social-Democratic Party (SPD) on Sunday (19 March) in his campaign to dethrone Angela Merkel in September.

"I want to be the next chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany," he told a party congress in Berlin after securing an unprecedented election win with 100-percent of party delegates' votes.

"SPD is back. We are back," he said.

He said he wanted the SPD to become "the strongest political force" to make Germany "better a...

