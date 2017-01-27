Europeans in US 'not optimistic'

European diplomats in Washington are concerned EU-US relations are growing more uncertain as the new White House administration appears to be moving away from free trade with Europe and closer to Russia.

"We're not optimistic", a senior German diplomat told EUobserver, who said it was "very difficult to gain access" to the Trump administration.

And where it has been possible to gain access, officials "need to formulate everything very clear and exaggerate" because their US counte...