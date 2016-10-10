Ad
The Tory government wants to encourage companies to hire British workers

UK government backtracks on foreign workers lists

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK government has announced a u-turn on a plan forcing firms to draw up lists of foreign workers.

"This is not going to happen," defence secretary Michael Fallon told BBC on Sunday (9 October).

He added that firms could be asked "simply to report their numbers".

The data would be used to assess the labour market and encourage companies to hire British workers.

"What I can absolutely rule out is that we will not be asking companies to list or publish or name or id...

Eszter Zalan

The Tory government wants to encourage companies to hire British workers

Eszter Zalan

