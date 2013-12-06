Ad
euobserver
Nelson Mandela fought against social injustice and inspired many others to do so as well (Photo: symphony of love)

World pays tribute to Mandela

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Tributes and condolences are pouring in from all over the world following the death of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela.

The 95-year old died on Thursday (5 December) after suffering from a lung infection.

Mandela spent 27 years of his life in prison after being convicted for treason. He was released in 1990. He had fought against the white minority regime, which had segregated South Africans along racist divides known as apartheid.

That fight started in 1948 when the Afrikane...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Sakharov prize winner urges EU to keep pressure on Moscow
Nelson Mandela fought against social injustice and inspired many others to do so as well (Photo: symphony of love)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections