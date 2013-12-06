World pays tribute to Mandela

Tributes and condolences are pouring in from all over the world following the death of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela.

The 95-year old died on Thursday (5 December) after suffering from a lung infection.

Mandela spent 27 years of his life in prison after being convicted for treason. He was released in 1990. He had fought against the white minority regime, which had segregated South Africans along racist divides known as apartheid.

That fight started in 1948 when the Afrikane...