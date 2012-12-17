Police set to gain access to EU asylum data

Euro-deputies in the justice and homes affairs committee voted on Monday (17 December) to support draft legislation that would allow law enforcement authorities access to a finger print database on asylum seekers.
The biometric ID system, known as Eurodac, was created to prevent people from making multiple asylum requests in member states.
The European Commission over the summer proposed to amend Eurodac to allow police, as well as the EU-policy body Europol, to search and query ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
