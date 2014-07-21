Ad
euobserver
Hammond (r): wants EU reforms or warns the UK will withdraw its membership (Photo: council of European Union)

UK foreign minister favours leaving EU if no reforms

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Deep reforms on how the EU operates and is governed are needed if the UK is to remain a member of the Union, Britain's new foreign minister has said.

Tory minister Philip Hammond, who was appointed to his new role last week, told the BBC in an interview on Sunday (20 July) that “the status quo is not an acceptable way to run Europe in the future”.

He said he stood by his answer given in an interview last year that if he had to choose now, he would vote for withdrawal from the EU. ...

