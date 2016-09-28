EU commission presents 'realistic' lobbying rules

The European Commission has called for stricter rules on lobby groups, amid controversies on former top officials having gone through the so-called "revolving door" into jobs with big business.

Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans unveiled the initiative for a mandatory lobby register on Wednesday (28 September), saying there is urgent need to rebuild trust in EU law-making.

”Citizens have the right to know who tries to influence EU officials,” Timmermans said.

”We p...