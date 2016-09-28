WhatsApp's data gathering probed

A German privacy watchdog has ordered Facebook to stop the intrusive collection of data from users of its WhatsApp messaging service.

Hamburg's data protection commissioner Johannes Caspar issued an administrative order on Tuesday (26 September) prohibiting Facebook “with immediate effect” from collecting and storing data of German WhatsApp users - roughly 35 million people.

“It has to be their decision, whether they want to connect their account with Facebook," Caspar said in a ...