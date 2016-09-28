WhatsApp's data gathering probed

A German privacy watchdog has ordered Facebook to stop the intrusive collection of data from users of its WhatsApp messaging service.
Hamburg's data protection commissioner Johannes Caspar issued an administrative order on Tuesday (26 September) prohibiting Facebook “with immediate effect” from collecting and storing data of German WhatsApp users - roughly 35 million people.
“It has to be their decision, whether they want to connect their account with Facebook," Caspar said in a ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.