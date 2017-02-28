Ad
MEPs are demanding full disclosure on people behind trusts and companies. (Photo: Burning Robot Factory)

MEPs demand stronger rules against tax evasion

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs are pushing to prevent people from hiding away billions of taxable revenue as part of broader EU reforms to tackle money laundering and tax evasion.

The latest measures, voted through on Tuesday (28 February) in committees dealing with the issue, would require the full disclosure of owners behind trusts and further pry open the beneficial owners of companies.

Both points have met resistance from EU states who have argued that revealing people involved in trusts may violate pr...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

