Germany's AfD divided by Le Pen meeting

A planned meeting of European far-right parties has created cracks within Germany's anti-system party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Leading AfD figures have openly criticised co-chief Frauke Petry, who said she would appear alongside French far-right leader Marine Le Pen at a gathering later this month.

The meeting is paid for by the European Parliament's Europe of Nations and Freedoms (ENF) group and will take place in the German city of Koblenz on 21 January.

It is plann...