Are you forgetful? Outsource your memory to the cloud

Cybernetics and artificial intelligence have the potential to treat or cure neurological diseases, according to the world’s first cyborg.

For those who grew up on a diet of 1980s blockbuster movies, the mention of cyborgs evokes apocalyptic scenarios - the very survival of the human race was at stake and the chances of meeting one only existed on screen. But in the UK, cyborgs have existed since the 1990s.

Kevin Warwick, professor and deputy vice chancellor of Coventry University...