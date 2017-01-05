Ad
The investigation over the parliament assistants comes after another investigation was opened last year about the funding of Le Pen's campaigns in France. (Photo: European Parliament)

French judges open case on Le Pen's alleged EU fraud

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French authorities have opened an investigation into the far-right National Front (FN) party over an alleged fraudulent use of assistants in the European Parliament. 

The investigation was opened on 15 December by judges in Paris who specialise in financial cases, but reported by French media and later confirmed on Thursday (5 January).

 It covers charges of embezzlement, organised fraud, forgery, and undeclared work, following a preliminary investigation that was opened in March ...

