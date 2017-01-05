French judges open case on Le Pen's alleged EU fraud

French authorities have opened an investigation into the far-right National Front (FN) party over an alleged fraudulent use of assistants in the European Parliament.
The investigation was opened on 15 December by judges in Paris who specialise in financial cases, but reported by French media and later confirmed on Thursday (5 January).
It covers charges of embezzlement, organised fraud, forgery, and undeclared work, following a preliminary investigation that was opened in March ...
