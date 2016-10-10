Ad
euobserver
Germany has one of the most TTIP-sceptic populations in the EU. (Photo: Die Grünen)

TTIP negotiators lower expectations

Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The 15th round of negotiations over the EU-US free-trade deal TTIP ended last Friday (7 October) in New York without much fanfare.

At the concluding press conference, US and EU chief negotiators Dan Mullaney and Ignacio Bercero spoke at length about the rationale for a transatlantic trade pact, rather than reporting on the round's results.

The previous one, in July, closed with the goal to conclude negotiations by the end of the ...

Green Economy

Related articles

TTIP leaks: US undermining EU standards, says Greenpeace
French TTIP complaints reflect growing EU anxiety
EU admits 'unrealistic' to close TTIP deal this year
US to help EU survive Brexit
Germany has one of the most TTIP-sceptic populations in the EU. (Photo: Die Grünen)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections