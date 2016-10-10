TTIP negotiators lower expectations

The 15th round of negotiations over the EU-US free-trade deal TTIP ended last Friday (7 October) in New York without much fanfare.

At the concluding press conference, US and EU chief negotiators Dan Mullaney and Ignacio Bercero spoke at length about the rationale for a transatlantic trade pact, rather than reporting on the round's results.

The previous one, in July, closed with the goal to conclude negotiations by the end of the ...