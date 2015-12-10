EU blame game causes migrant suffering in Greece

Is Greece at risk of being kicked out of the free-movement Schengen area because of its failings on the refugee crisis?\n \nSeveral European ministers and senior EU officials have been quoted as accusing Greece of not doing its job of policing the European Union’s external borders and stemming the flow of asylum seekers and migrants, also of refusing to accept EU help to do so.\n \nBut Greek government officials I met in Athens last week insisted that Greece has been left largely alone to dea...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
