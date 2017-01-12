Ad
Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders have exchanged maps showing the island after reunification for the first time. (Photo: Leonid Mamchenkov)

Cyprus leader hails 'milestone' in reunification talks

by Eric Maurice, Valletta,

The Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders have exchanged maps showing how much territory their communities would control on a reunified island, in a move that could be a major breakthrough towards a peace settlement.

"The submission of maps is a milestone in the history of the Cyprus problem. We continue to strive to satisfy the expectations of the Cypriot people," Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (11 January).

Anastasiades and his Turkish Cypriot ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

