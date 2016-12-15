Ad
EU flags at the pro-Western Maidan revolution in Ukraine in 2014 (Photo: mac_ivan)

EU close to face-saving deal on Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Eric Maurice, and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU states are close to a face-saving deal on the Netherlands and Ukraine and have a “consensus” on the roll-over of Russia sanctions, diplomats say.

The Dutch problem is to be discussed by EU leaders at a lunch during Thursday’s (15 December) summit in Brussels.

The Netherlands froze ratification of an EU treaty designed to align Ukraine’s economy with the West after a non-binding referendum against the move in April. <...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

