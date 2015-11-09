UK to keep EU waiting on legal demands

The British foreign secretary has indicated the UK plans to keep the EU waiting longer for specifics on reform demands.

Speaking on a flagship BBC show on Sunday (8 November), Philip Hammond noted that Downing Street’s letter to the EU Council, expected Tuesday, will be more of a summary of previous political statements than a list of legal proposals.

“We don't want to be excessively prescriptive at the beginning of the discussion. This letter is not the end of the process. It i...