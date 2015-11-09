UK to keep EU waiting on legal demands

The British foreign secretary has indicated the UK plans to keep the EU waiting longer for specifics on reform demands.
Speaking on a flagship BBC show on Sunday (8 November), Philip Hammond noted that Downing Street’s letter to the EU Council, expected Tuesday, will be more of a summary of previous political statements than a list of legal proposals.
“We don't want to be excessively prescriptive at the beginning of the discussion. This letter is not the end of the process. It i...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
