French and German leaders urge Jews to stay in Europe

French and German leaders have urged Jews to stay in their countries, following a call by Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to emigrate to Israel.
“France is wounded with you and France does not want you to leave. … The place for French Jews is France”, said French prime minister Manuel Valls.
He said he was “sorry” that Netanyahu called on European Jews to come to Israel.
"France is wounded with you and France does not want you to leave. … The place for French Jews is France", said French prime minister Manuel Valls.
