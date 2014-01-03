Catalonia urges EU leaders to endorse 'legal' referendum

Catalonia's President, Artur Mas, has written to EU leaders and world powers seeking their support for a vote on independence from Spain.

The appeal comes amid strong resistance to his plan to hold a referendum in November.

Spain's governing centre-right Partido Popular and the opposition PSOE have both said it would breach the Spanish constitution.

When Mas told media last month that separatist parties had agreed on the referendum questions and on its "consultative" rathe...