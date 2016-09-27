Green MEPs launch EUleaks

Green MEPs have set up a platform granting whistleblowers anonymity in the lack of an EU framework to protect such sources.

”It’s abundantly clear that if we want to make progress in the field of tax justice, environmental and public health protection, democracy and good administration, we need transparency,” Belgian Green deputy Philippe Lamberts told journalists on Tuesday.

The platform, known as EUleaks, is open to tips on wrongdoing in areas covered by EU law.

Instru...