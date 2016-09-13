EU prepares to let commissioner go to UN

Bulgaria's government meets on Tuesday (13 September) amid rumours it may nominate the Bulgarian EU commissioner, Kristalina Georgieva, as its official candidate for the next UN chief.

The country’s current choice, Unesco boss Irina Bokova, reportedly faces opposition among some permanent members of the UN security council (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States).

The speculation that Sofia could replace her with Georgieva emerged over the weekend, but has not been c...