Ad
euobserver
Belgium's biggest party is nominally separatist, yet has agreed to put any state reform on ice until the next elections (Photo: Tijl Vercaemer)

Decade after shock TV fiction, Flemish shun separatism

EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

It was Belgium's own War of the Worlds moment.

Ten years ago on Tuesday (13 December), Belgian state television aired a fake documentary that reported the secession of the Flemish region from Belgium.

Just like the 1938 simulated news bulletins that were part of the radio adaptation of HG Wells' novel about a Martian invasion, the Belgian programme had many people believing the portrayed events were real.

In particular French-speaking Belgians fell for it, given that the pro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalRegions & Cities

Related articles

Belgium is no failed state, says PM
Molenbeek mayor opens new front on extremism
Belgium breaks Ceta deadlock
Mechelen: the Belgian city with no foreign fighters
Belgium's biggest party is nominally separatist, yet has agreed to put any state reform on ice until the next elections (Photo: Tijl Vercaemer)

Tags

EU PoliticalRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections