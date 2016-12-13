Decade after shock TV fiction, Flemish shun separatism

It was Belgium's own War of the Worlds moment.

Ten years ago on Tuesday (13 December), Belgian state television aired a fake documentary that reported the secession of the Flemish region from Belgium.

Just like the 1938 simulated news bulletins that were part of the radio adaptation of HG Wells' novel about a Martian invasion, the Belgian programme had many people believing the portrayed events were real.

In particular French-speaking Belgians fell for it, given that the pro...