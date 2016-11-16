German EU commissioner rejects wrongdoing

EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger has denied wrongdoing after EUobserver reported that he flew on a German lobbyist’s private jet.
"Allegations are unfounded: Due to meetings, I could not take scheduled flight to be in time for dinner [with Hungarian] PM Orban. HU [Hungary] suggested plane Mangold" Oettinger said on Twitter on Tuesday evening (15 November).
He took the flight, from Brussels to Budapest on 18 May, on a pr...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
