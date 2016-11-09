Ad
Merkel still needs to announce if she will seek a fourth term in office (Photo: Reuters)

German elections face Russia cyber threat, Merkel warns

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that Russia could try to influence Germany’s general election next year with cyber-attacks and disinformation.

The Obama administration earlier accused Moscow of similar meddling in the presidential election campaign.

"We are already now having to deal with information out of Russia or with internet attacks that are of Russian origin or with news, which sows false information," Merkel told reporters at a press conference with the Norwegi...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

