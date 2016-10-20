EU and Wallonia still stuck on Canada accord

[Updated at 07.12 on 21 October] The Walloon government rejected on Thursday evening (20 October) a compromise proposed by the EU to overcome the Belgian region's opposition to the Canada-EU free trade deal, Ceta.
EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker later said negotiations will continue on Friday morning.
"I am still hopeful that we will come to a good result in the course of the night and tomorrow morning," he said.
"If we can't conclude this trade arrangement with...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
