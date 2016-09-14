David Cameron: The end of the reluctant European

Less than three months ago, David Cameron was the dominant British politician of his generation and, it was expected, on the verge of winning a referendum that would end his party’s obsession with the European Union.

On Monday (12 September), two months after quitting as prime minister, he administered the last rites to his political career by resigning as an MP.

Politics is a brutal profession.

Like all too many British politicians from both right and left, Cameron never...