Labour market reforms are “sensitive” for Greece’s left-wing government (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Greece and EU to tackle labour market reform

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Greece believes it is on track to agree the next disbursement of its bailout by the end of September, pending agreement on labour market reforms.

A Greek source told EUobserver on Tuesday (30 August) that all other creditor demands had been satisfied and that talks should conclude shortly after eurozone finance ministers meet on 9 September, with the €2.8 billion payment to be made by the end of next month.

The source said the reforms are “sensitive” for Greece’s left-wing govern...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

