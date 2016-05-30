Ad
Merkel and Hollande commemorated the 100th anniversary of Verdun battle (Photo: Elysee.fr)

Merkel and Hollande pledge unity at Verdun ceremony

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

French president Francois Hollande and German chancellor Angela Merkel and marked the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Verdun side by side on Sunday (29 May).

The two lay wreaths at a cemetery in northeastern France to honor the 300,000 soldiers killed in one of the longest battles in World War I, which lasted for more than 300 days in 1916.

The Verdun commemorations became a symbol of reconciliation between France and German after the neighbours first carried out joint solem...

Eszter Zalan

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

