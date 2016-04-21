Shut your nuclear plants, Germany tells Belgium

Germany has asked Belgium to close two of its nuclear power stations over safety concerns, in the latest sign of EU states getting involved in their neighbours' nuclear policies.
The German federal environment minister Barbara Hendricks said on Wednesday (20 April) that reactors in Doel and Tihange should be closed after a report by the German Reactor Safety Commission said their safety was not guaranteed
"I consider it right that the plants are temporarily taken offline at least ...
