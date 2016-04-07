EU commission takes on VAT fraud

The European Commission on Thursday (7 April) set out an action plan on VAT that goes towards more harmonisation and control of cross-border trade and more autonomy for member states to fix taxation rates.

The aim of the first part of the plan, amid recent revelations of tax avoidance practices, is to make the VAT system "simpler, more fraud-proof and business-friendly".

"While we are investigating agressive tax planning by multinational companies and unacceptable tax evasion of s...