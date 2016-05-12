Ad
euobserver
Austria wants border checks with Italy (Photo: Reuters)

EU blocks Austria on Italy border checks

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Austrian authorities pushed to extend their internal border control checks to include all of Italy but were shot down by other EU states.

The Council, representing member states, on Thursday (12 May), agreed to extend existing border control checks in Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway for another six months.

Member states approved a recommendation by the EU commission to extend existing checks because of "deficiencies" in the protection of EU external borders in Greece....

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Italy and Austria try to calm tensions on Alpine pass
Austria wants border checks with Italy (Photo: Reuters)

Rule of Law

euobserver

