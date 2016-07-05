Bringing Moldova back on track

On 1 July, the EU-Moldova association agreement fully entered into force, roughly two years after it was signed and started being provisionally implemented.
Many would say that Moldova approached this important date not in its best shape - they would be right. Once a “success story” of the Eastern Partnership, Moldova became a source of major disappointment among its partners, but most importantly, among its own people.
Political crises, banking fraud, corruption and street prote...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.