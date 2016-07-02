Putin promises Finland to reduce Baltic tensions

The presidents of Finland and Russia met on Friday (1 July) amidst EU sanctions, Swedish objections and a Nato summit in the making.

Vladimir Putin doesn’t go to Europe much since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. But he opted to visit Finland’s president Sauli Niinisto at his summer residence in Kultaranta.

”Vladimir Putin always liked Finland in the summer,” said Hanna Smith, a scholar of Aleksanteri Institute, the Russia research arm of Helsinki University.

A press conferen...