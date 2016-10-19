Belgian nail-biter threatens EU free trade

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstroem has undertaken a last-minute mission to save the EU-Canada trade treaty and Europe’s face in the international arena.

Malmstroem was to meet Belgian politician Paul Magnette, the leader of the French-speaking Wallonia region, late on Wednesday (19 October) to unblock its opposition to Ceta, the EU-Canada free-trade accord.

Trade ministers from all EU countries, except Belgium, have approved the deal, which was seven years in the making.

Bu...