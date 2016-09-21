EU states must take many more refugees, warn MEPs

EU countries will need to take many more refugees if the migration crisis in the Middle East is to be eased, according to a group of MEPs on a visit to Lebanon.
British socialist Claude Moraes, who chairs the EU parliament committee on civil liberties, said a refugee distribution key, which sets how many people are resettled to each EU state, is needed for the plan to work.
"I hope there will be a distribution key and I hope there will be a stronger kind of direction in the legisl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.