EU threatens Russia over Syria 'atrocities'

EU leaders will threaten to blacklist more Russians if “atrocities” in Syria continue, according to a draft of EU Council summit conclusions.

“The European Council strongly condemns the attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies, notably Russia, on civilians in Aleppo,” says the text, seen by EUobserver.

“The EU is considering all options, including further restrictive measures targeting individuals and entities supporting the regime, should the current atrocities continue.”