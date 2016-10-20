Ad
Young man riding a bicycle in Syria-bombed Aleppo neighbourhood on Wednesday (Photo: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail)

EU threatens Russia over Syria 'atrocities'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders will threaten to blacklist more Russians if “atrocities” in Syria continue, according to a draft of EU Council summit conclusions.

“The European Council strongly condemns the attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies, notably Russia, on civilians in Aleppo,” says the text, seen by EUobserver.

“The EU is considering all options, including further restrictive measures targeting individuals and entities supporting the regime, should the current atrocities continue.”

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

