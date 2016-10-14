Lone children at risk in Calais camp demolition

There are several schools in the Jungle, and a yellow, double-decker school bus where children's drawings adorn walls and windows. There are playgrounds, hills to climb, a kids’ cafe for children only.

Still, it's hard to imagine a worse place for a child to live than the Jungle, as the slum in the French port-town of Calais is often called.

More than a thousand children do and almost all came here without their parents.

They sleep in crowded, mud-stained tents with adult...