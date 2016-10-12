Ad
euobserver
Mali is part of an arc of instability in French-speaking Africa (Photo: defense.gouv.fr)

Nordic soldiers advised to study French

EU & the World
Nordics
Health & Society
by Lisbeth Kirk, Elsinore,

Nordic troops ought to learn French to better contribute to international peace missions in future, security experts and politicians have been told.

The advice was issued at a meeting in Elsinore, Denmark, on Monday (10 October) of a select group of security experts and members of the Nordic parliaments’ security committees.

"I think Mali has shown that if you want to do activities beyond sitting behind perimeter walls, talking to other UN colleagues, then it is very important to ...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Mali is part of an arc of instability in French-speaking Africa (Photo: defense.gouv.fr)

