euobserver
Deputy editor in chief Peter Peto checks out what has been published about Nepszabadsag (Photo: Facebook - Nepszabi Szerkesztoseg)

Hungarian journalists to sue publisher

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

In the latest twist of the fate of Hungary's largest daily newspaper, which was suspended on Saturday, the acting CEO of the publisher resigned on Monday (10 October), only two days after being appointed.

Mediaworks, which is owned by an Austrian investor, Vienna Capital Partners (VCP), put out a statement on Monday evening that Viktor Katona had resigned because of health issues.

The move came as Nepszaba...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Deputy editor in chief Peter Peto checks out what has been published about Nepszabadsag (Photo: Facebook - Nepszabi Szerkesztoseg)

